Cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Coleman, FL
- Typical home value: $189,269
- 1-year price change: +6.4%
- 5-year price change: +23.0%
#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL
- Typical home value: $212,789
- 1-year price change: -0.6%
- 5-year price change: +27.6%
#6. Center Hill, FL
- Typical home value: $264,932
- 1-year price change: +2.4%
- 5-year price change: +29.4%
#5. Wildwood, FL
- Typical home value: $294,672
- 1-year price change: -1.3%
- 5-year price change: +32.6%
#4. Bushnell, FL
- Typical home value: $301,555
- 1-year price change: +1.6%
- 5-year price change: +37.1%
#3. Webster, FL
- Typical home value: $307,982
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +34.7%
#2. Oxford, FL
- Typical home value: $354,849
- 1-year price change: -0.5%
- 5-year price change: +28.9%
#1. The Villages, FL
- Typical home value: $393,636
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +25.0%