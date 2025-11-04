Ciara shares goal for her 40s is to 'level up in every aspect of my life'

Ciara has entered the 40 club, and her goal is to improve in life while making it a point to enjoy the decade. She tells Entertainment Tonight she just wants to "make the best" of her 40s rather than focusing her actual age.

"I think that you do get better with time, and that’s a concept that I really had to race along the way because I think sometimes, numbers can throw you off, and you can kinda think like, 'Oh my gosh, what does that mean?'" Ciara explains. "And it’s like life is somewhat just beginning or it’s still early."

With that mentality, the singer says she desires to "level up in every aspect of my life."

"I just hope to live life to the fullest, you know, as a mom, as a wife and in my businesses," Ciara shared. "I hope that I keep leveling up. That’s the overall goal."

Ciara turned 40 on Oct. 25 and celebrated with loved ones at a surprise party hosted by husband Russell Wilson. She admits she's not fond of surprises but says they're okay when they're coming from her man.

"Honestly, I don't like surprises like that, but I do like his surprises," Ciara tells ET. "I'm like if he's ever doing anything that I don't know about, I trust it. I let him play QB."

She previously expressed her gratitude for the party on Instagram alongside a few photos from the event.

"Baby thank you for always making me feel on top of the world and for throwing the best surprise birthday party!" she captioned the dump. "You always make every moment for me, big or small, feel special and important!"

"You are the best!!" Ciara continued. "I love you soooooo much @DangeRussWilson."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.