Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion reunite for new single, "Bongos"

The dynamic duo that is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is back.

The leading ladies of hip-hop dropped their new single, "Bongos," a follow-up to their last hit collaboration released in 2020, "WAP."

Cardi and Megan both took to social media with the announcement earlier this week by sharing the song's artwork, which shows the rappers in matching one-pieces with high heels, curly multi-colored hair and lollipops.

In speaking about the new song in a recent interview, Cardi said, "When me and Megan collaborate, it's not just like a 'oh yeah, we're gonna collaborate, we're gonna do a song together.' It's like, we really put our sweat and everything – it's like on some, b**** you jump, I jump."

Before dropping off "Bongos" at midnight on Friday, September 8, the ladies hosted an YouTube Live session where they both spoke about the nerves they felt releasing the new track and how they knew it'd be another hit.

The official music, which also arrived Friday, is a vibrant visual that sees the ladies hitting dance choreography and performing acrobatic moves on a beach among other serene locations.

"Bongos" is the latest in a string of collabs for Cardi who recently appeared on Latto's "Put it on da Floor Again," FendiDa Rappa's "Point Me 2" and "Jealousy" with her husband, Offset.

It's the first single in a while for Meg who, in the midst of her legal battle against Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and injuring the rapper, took a break from music.

