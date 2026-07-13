Brandy speaks out against body-shaming, asks fans to be 'gentler with one another'

Brandy performs onstage during 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Brandy is urging her fans to be “gentler with one another" after being a victim of body-shaming.

Taking to Instagram Saturday, she posted a message suggesting that people may be looking for beauty in the wrong places.

The post comes on the heels of people commenting and speculating about her well-being and health following her visit to McComb, Mississippi, where she was recently honored.

“But life was never meant to leave us untouched. It shapes us. It humbles us. It refines us,” the singer wrote. “Every season leaves its signature upon us. And maybe that’s where beauty has been all along. Not in escaping change, but in becoming through it.”

“I’ve learned that it takes only a moment to form an opinion about someone’s appearance, and a lifetime to understand what they’ve lived through,” she continued. “So may we become gentler with one another. Not because everyone is fragile, but because everyone is carrying a story we cannot see."

Brandy concluded by offering advice on how people can approach situations like these with greater compassion and empathy.

“Before you speak about someone’s body, before you speak about someone’s face, before you decide who they are by what you see, remember, you are looking at someone’s child. Someone’s friend. Someone’s dream. Someone’s life. A soul. And souls have always been more beautiful than surfaces,” she wrote.

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