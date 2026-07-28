Arin Ray releases new single, 'Too Good'

Arin Ray has given fans another preview of his upcoming album, Limbo, with the release of his new single, "Too Good."

The song finds him "confronting the vulnerability that comes with finding a love that feels almost undeserved" and reflecting "on past mistakes while embracing the possibility of something lasting," according to a press release.

"Too Good" follows lead single "Sweet Thang" as the latest track from the album, which is set to release on Aug. 11.

Arin will support Limbo with an eight-city tour starting Sept. 25 and running through Oct. 11. Cities on the schedule include New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Mesa, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

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