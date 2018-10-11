Now Playing
Posted: October 11, 2018

Take A Loved One To The Doctor 

No more delays, let’s make sure your loved one is healthy. We know seniors don’t like to go to the doctor until they’re sick, but let’s change that for them. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19TH It’s Take a Loved One to the Doctor day. Chen Senior Medical Center invites you to bring your senior loved one for a complimentary diabetes screening and medication review between October 10th-21st, to ensure they stay healthy. With 12 Medical centers across Dade and Broward to serve you, just call 786-785-8000 to schedule your appointment at the Chen center closest to you. You’ll be glad you did!

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

