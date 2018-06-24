Remembering The King of Pop

Getty Images

Can you believe it’s been 9 years since the passing of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson? WOW! THIS MONDAY, June 25th marks this sad day in history. HOT 105 Today’s R&B and Old School will pay special tribute to Michael ALL DAY, Monday, June 25th.

Tune in starting at MIDNIGHT and hear FULL HOUR tributes at 1AM, 5AM, 9AM, 11AM, 2PM and again at 5PM as we remember one the greatest entertainers, ever, Michael Joseph Jackson.

