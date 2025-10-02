Which states are most interested in classic rock?

Does your state love classic rock? Google has the answer

By Jimmy Larrabee

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up what states had the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months, and the results may surprise you.

These are the states that Google Trends says have the most interest in “Classic Rock” in the last 12 months

These are the states with the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50

  1. North Dakota
  2. Missouri
  3. Arkansas
  4. Wisconsin
  5. New Mexico
  6. Vermont
  7. Iowa
  8. Wyoming
  9. Idaho
  10. Delaware
  11. South Dakota
  12. Kansas
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Maine
  15. Pennsylvania
  16. New Hampshire
  17. Nebraska
  18. Indiana
  19. Colorado
  20. Rhode Island
  21. Michigan
  22. Nevada
  23. Kentucky
  24. West Virginia
  25. Tennessee
  26. Ohio
  27. Alaska
  28. Montana
  29. South Carolina
  30. Minnesota
  31. Alabama
  32. Connecticut
  33. Oregon
  34. Arizona
  35. Washington
  36. Massachusetts
  37. Mississippi
  38. Maryland
  39. Utah
  40. Florida
  41. New Jersey
  42. Illinois
  43. North Carolina
  44. Texas
  45. Virginia
  46. Louisiana
  47. New York
  48. Hawaii
  49. California
  50. Georgia

What stands out to you about this list? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.

