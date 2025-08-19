Venus Williams immortalized by Barbie

Last Friday, Mattel dropped its newest “Inspiring Women” Barbie doll, modeled after one of the goats in the game of tennis, Venus Williams!

Mattel describes her as “One of the most decorated Olympic athletes with four gold medals and the first woman in tennis to earn equal prize money at Wimbledon, Venus Williams has courageously persevered through countless obstacles to inspire social change within tennis and the sports industry at large.”

Venus said “Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos.” She added, “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

Did you come up on a new Venus Williams Barbie doll?