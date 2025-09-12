'The Super Mario. Bros Movie' sequel is titled 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Nintendo and Illumination have announced that the sequel to the 2023 animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
This new film will arrive in theaters on April 3, 2026. It is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also feature new characters, which, along with the new voice cast, will be announced at a later date.
Illumination also released a video coinciding with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie title announcement. In the video, Mario sleeps underneath a tree while a butterfly travels throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. The butterfly eventually flies all the way up to outer space, where the title of the sequel film is then revealed.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.
