Red, white, blue and yellow: 'Minions & Monsters' #1 at July Fourth box office

It was a red, white, blue and yellow weekend at the box office as Minions & Monsters took the number one spot over the July Fourth holiday.
The latest film in the animated franchise grabbed $61.4 million since opening on July 1, with $36.4 million of that coming in July 3 to 5. It was enough to put the film at #1 but also marked the lowest debut of the franchise. The movie – which places the little yellow creatures in 1920s Old Hollywood – features the voices of Pierre Coffin, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Jeff Bridges and Allison Janney.
The weekend's other new release, Young Washington, came in at #3 with $20.8 million, behind Toy Story 5 at #2. A fitting release for America's 250th anniversary, the film follows George Washington before he became the first president of the United States.
Last week's #1 film, Supergirl, saw a 74.1% drop. It fell to #4 with $9.6 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Minions & Monsters -- $36.4 million
2. Toy Story 5 -- $31 million
3. Young Washington -- $20.8 million
4. Supergirl -- $9.6 million
5. Disclosure Day -- $6 million
6. Obsession -- $5.3 million
7. Backrooms -- $3.3 million
8. Jackass: Best and Last -- $2.7 million
9. Scary Movie -- $1.1 million
10. The Invite -- $800,708
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