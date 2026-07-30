John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in 'The Road Home'

John Legend attends The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2026 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 19, 2026, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)

You may be more used to John Legend onstage behind his piano, but in the new film The Road Home, he takes on the role of civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

"I was honored to know Mr. Belafonte as my friend, mentor and collaborator in the struggle for justice," he tells Variety. "He was an incredible human being who lived a monumental, revolutionary life. He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set a standard for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I count it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film."

John previously acted in La La Land, Underground and American Dreams.

The Road Home will be directed by Bill Condon from an original script by Michael Bronner, with a story by Bronner and South African writer Zakes Mda. It tells the story of Hugh Masekela during the aftermath of Paul Simon's 1986 Graceland album, and the ensuing tour with Miriam "Mama Africa" Makeba and Simon.

Graceland drew criticism from Masekela's mentor, Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, who believed the album violated the United Nations' call for a boycott of apartheid South Africa. Masekela hit the road with his fellow musicians to bring the country's voice to the world; as Variety notes, Masekela viewed "music as a mighty weapon in the struggle."

South African actor Thabo Andrew Rametsi will be playing Masekela, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo will play Makeba and Ripley's Johnny Flynn will play Simon.

Music producer Hilton Rosenthal will oversee new recordings from Masekela and Makeba’s catalog for the soundtrack.

Principal photography is happening in South Africa.

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