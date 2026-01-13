In brief: Lee Cronin's 'The Mummy' teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for Lee Cronin's The Mummy has arrived. Warner Bros. Pictures released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on April 17. Cronin, who helmed Evil Dead Rise, now takes on one of the most iconic horror stories with his own twisted retelling. The movie stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa and May Calamawy, and follows what happens when the daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace before she returns eight years later ...

Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman's upcoming film Elsinore just added a bunch of new actors to its cast. Deadline reports that Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson and Joe Locke have joined the cast of the upcoming film about the life of Ian Charleson. Simon Stone directs the movie, which is currently filming in the U.K. ...

Survivor host Jeff Probst has announced that the live reunion show will return for the upcoming 50th season of the reality competition series. This landmark season of the show has the theme In the Hands of the Fans. The upcoming live reunion will go in tandem with the Survivor 50 Challenge, which is a nationwide scavenger hunt for fans to find hidden immunity idols in all 50 states of the U.S. Winners of the scavenger hunt will then be invited to attend the live finale in Los Angeles on May 20 ...

