LISTEN all this week @4PM to win your tickets to the Miami Comedy Festival 2027 featuring comedy legends Bruce Bruce, EarthQuake, Lavell Crawford, Tommy Davidson, Adele Givens and Don DC Curry on Saturday, January 16th at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To win, listen all week to HOT 105 between 11.21.2026 - 11.27.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Miami Comedy Festival 2027 on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 at the Hard Rock Live. Retail value: $200. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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