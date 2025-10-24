Win tickets to the Embrace Girls Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, Embracing Girl Power!

Embrace Girls Foundation

Listen all this week to win your tickets to the Embrace Foundation All Girl All Power Intimate Holiday Evening featuring Cherelle, Michel’le, Karyn White, Melba Moore and Deniece Williams on Sunday December 14th @ the Casino at Dania Beach. Hosted by the legendary, Mr. Quiet Storm, Lenny Green!

Plus register below for your chance to win the VIP Experience, which includes dinner and premium seats!

SPONDRED BY INTERIORS BY STEVEN G., BENEFITING THE EMBRACE GIRLS FOUNDATION CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF SERVICE. Tickets are on sale now at TheCasinoAtDaniaBeach.com.

Embrace Girls

Enter the keyword here:

Register for the VIP Experience here:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT105 app between 10/25/25-11/21/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Embrace Foundation All Girl All Power Intimate Holiday Evening featuring Cherelle, Michel’le, Karyn White, Melba Moore and Deniece Williams on Sunday December 14th, 2025 @ the Casino at Dania Beach. Retail value of: $100. Retail value of VIP Experience: $150. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

