Ready to glow on? HOT 105 and The Beauty and Balance Spot, founded by Dr. Barbara Sharief, DNP, APRN, are giving you the chance to upgrade your self-care routine with laser hair removal and facial treatments! Tune in to Shelby Rushin all week for your chance to win a self-care experience from The Beauty and Balance Spot!

You could win:

Men’s Laser Beard Shaping: 5 sessions, $750 value

Women’s Bikini Laser Hair Removal: 5 sessions, $1,000 value

Unisex Underarm Laser Hair Removal: 5 sessions, $640 value

Facial Friday – Glacé Facial: 1 refreshing hydra dermabrasion facial designed to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate your skin, a $350 value

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to Hot 105 between 11.21.26 through 11.27.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) self care voucher to The Beauty and Balance Spot. Approx. retail value: $350-$1,000 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

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