Register to Sail Away with Rickey Smiley on the ONE Voyage Cruise! Your next unforgettable vacation starts here!

Escape with Rickey Smiley on the ONE Voyage Cruise aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady for six unforgettable nights of luxury, entertainment, and incredible destinations, sailing October 26 through November 1.

Experience luxury, incredible destinations, world-class entertainment, and unforgettable memories. Every night is packed with incredible entertainment featuring T.I., Keith Sweat, Eric Benét, DL Hughley, Karyn White, Rick Ross, King George, Jonathan McReynolds, a sail-away party with the legendary Kid Capri, comedy from DL Hughley, inspirational events, and just added an unforgettable Beach BBQ in Bimini with Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, Mr. Tenderism and more.

Best of all, every booking helps support HBCU students. Don’t miss the ultimate Party With A Purpose!

🎁 Grand Prize Includes:

A six-night cruise for the winner and one (1) guest aboard the ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise

Full access to all onboard entertainment and live performances

Sailing October 26 – November 1, 2026

Round-trip departure from the Port of Miami

Register on the HOT 105 app today or book at OV2026.com or call 214-495-1963!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/1/26–8/24/26. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 21+. To enter, visit hot105fm.com/contests or the HOT 105 FM App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

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