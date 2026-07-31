LISTEN AND WIN tickets to see Ella Mai at the Hard Rock Live!

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Ella Mai is bringing the “Do You Still Love Me” Tour to Hard Rock Live, Tuesday August 11th and we’ve got your tickets all this week. Hot 105 has the most free tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 8.1.26 through 8.7.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Ella Mai on Tuesday August 11th @ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).