In Case You Missed It: Sean “DIDDY” Combs arrested

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sean “#Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and forced labor. The indictment alleges that he “abused, threatened, and coerced women” to fulfill his sexual desires and conceal his conduct. Federal prosecutors claim Combs used “physical violence” and “coercive means” to control victims, including drugs, intimidation, and threats to withhold financial support. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated, “When he didn’t get his way, he was violent,” and mentioned a 2016 incident where Combs allegedly tried to bribe a hotel worker to keep a violent episode quiet.⁣⁣Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and spent the night in federal custody. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, asserted that Combs has been “nothing but cooperative with this investigation” and criticized the prosecution as “unjust,” emphasizing, “Mr. Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist.” Prosecutors argue for Combs’ detention, citing concerns that he is “dangerous” and has attempted to “bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses.”⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

