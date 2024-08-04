50 cent dishes on the Iconic Super Bowl halftime performance

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@rickeysmileymorningshow)
A post shared by Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@rickeysmileymorningshow)
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.
Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!
You may be offline. Please check your connection and try again using the Retry button.