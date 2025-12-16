WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) is presented with a jersey by current team owner Stephen Ross (2nd L) as members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, head coach Don Shula (R), running back Larry Csonka (3rd L) and other members look on during an East Room event August 20, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama hosted the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champions who didnt get the chance to be honored at the White House back then. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention last night on Monday Night Football, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-15. So here’s a little pick-me-up “this day in Miami sports history” to remind ourselves that we’ve still got something no else has, and that’s a perfect season.

On this day in Miami sports history, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Colts to complete their undefeated regular season. They would go on to win all their postseason games, including the Super Bowl to cap off the NFL’s only perfect season in the league’s history.

On this day, in 1991, the then expansion MLB club, Florida Marlins signed their 1st player, a 16-year-old Dominican pitcher named Clemente Nunez. He never quite lived up to expectations, failing to ever make a big league roster. However, every journey starts somewhere, and the Marlins two World Series titles journeys (1997, 2003) began with the inconsequential signing of Clemente.

