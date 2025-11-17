No.15 Miami Hurricanes Steamroll NC State 41–7 In Final Regular Season Home Game

The Miami Hurricanes played what was, for now, their final home game of the season on Saturday, getting a statement win over NC State 41-7 and hoping to climb the CFP Rankings. Freshman Malachai Toney stole the show with five catches for 54 yards and two Touchdowns. He also stepped in at QB and delivered a 45-yard dot to Joshisa “JoJo” Trader.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw for just under 300 yards, going 21-of-27 with three touchdowns in the blowout win. When asked about his comfort level out on the field, Beck said the strong run game made everything easier. “We ran the ball really well. Our offensive line was getting after it. Running backs were hitting holes and making explosive plays and being able to keep us ahead of the chains.” He added that trust in his receivers lets him feel more confident in taking big shots downfield. “Giving them chances in 50-50 opportunities I feel like it’s more 80-20, 70-30, somewhere in that range... Where if I put it up, they are gonna go get it.”

The Hurricanes defense set the tone early, scoring the team’s first touchdown of the game as senior defensive back Jakobe Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it 60 Yards. “We talk about playing complimentary football all the time.” Said Thomas who picked off two passes in the first quarter. “It feels good to make a play you know, be a good use to the team.”

The defense kept the Wolfpack shutout until the five-minute mark of the 4th quarter. “This defense is really centered around doing their job.” head coach Mario Cristobal Said. “When you do your job in this defense the plays come to you at some point in time." Linebacker Akheem Mesidor added “We all did our job. We communicated well. We were dominate up front. We held the leading rusher at NC State to negative 2 yards.”

In the second quarter Malachai Toney opened the offense up with a 44 yard pass to Joshisa Trader before capping the drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception. “I enjoy it a lot. I just enjoy being out there with my brothers and being able to execute any play that’s given to us no matter what the defense is”, said Toney. “We can impose our will on the opposite team no matter what play is called.” When asked about his teammate, Quarterback Carson Beck had high praise for the freshman: “I’m glad that he’s on our team. Super proud of him and the way that he works and all the success that he’s had this season is well worth it. He put’s in the work and he deserves it.”

Girard Pringle JR. took over the running game for the Hurricanes after splitting carries last week against Syracuse. Pringle took over the load rushing 17 times for 116 yards. “I got a great team around me. They uphold me a lot, so once I got the chance I took it.” said Pringle. Cristobal added, “With what he did last week it wouldn’t be professional not to give him an opportunity to go out there and see what he could do. And he did not dissapoint. just another example of if you work your tail off and you perform when your number is called you’ll be rewared with reps.”

NC State avoided the shutout with a late quarterback sneak by CJ Daniels who finished the game 17-of-30 for 120 yards and two interceptions. “I thought their kids were well prepared and executed and we had a hard time. We were not able to stop them”, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Across the board they’re a very very talented football team.”

The Hurricanes (8-2), currently ranked 15th and pushing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, close out the regular season on the road against Virginia Tech and Pitt. “It’s all about one game. Its always worked best for us. It keeps yourself from tripping over yourself sometimes.” Said Cristobal. “It’s different when you go on the road. It’s the mentality.” NC State (5-5) finishes it’s season at home as they host Florida State and rivals North Carolina.

