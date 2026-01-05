Miami Hurricanes knock off defending national champs Ohio State, 24-14, in the CFB Cotton Bowl

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Miami v Ohio State ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: The Miami Hurricanes celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 in the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
By Carlos Carrillo

As the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Eve, the Miami Hurricanes delivered a statement win over the defending national champions, Ohio State, 24-14, in the Cotton Bowl, advancing to the College Football Playoffs Semifinals.

The Canes’ defense delivered another masterclass from start to finish, recording five sacks and forcing two interceptions, including a pick-six off Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin.

“I was Full of emotions, I took a moment to peek at the sideline and look at everybody and let them know what’s going on,” Said Senior Defensive Back Keionte Scott, who intercepted a screen pass from Julian Sayin early in the second quarter and returned for a touchdown to give the Canes a 14-0 lead. “Just having fun, that’s what this team relies on, man, just going out there playing free and just having fun.”

Junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. carried the team offensively, scoring the Canes’ only offensive touchdowns of the night and finishing with 115 total yards on the day, winning the offensive MVP award.

Senior quarterback Carson Beck finished the day 19/26 for 138 yards and a touchdown. “This game leaned more towards Fletcher and Marty. That combination, because of how big and physical Ohio State was, this was going to have to be a slug-it-out contact, balance, yards after contact type of game.” Said Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. ‘Those guys did a really good job... Our backs are entire room, we trust them to get it done."

The Canes, who just a few weeks ago were on the outside looking in for the CFB Playoffs with just a 5% chance of getting in, are now one win away from playing in the National Championship here on their home turf. “It starts and ends with these guys and their teammates, their resiliency, their commitment to a program and a level of work and dedication that is rare.” Said Mario Cristobal, “Their ressiliancy thier desire to find a way to punch through and get better every week.” “Just the way that this team has responded to adversity,” said Carson Beck. “We knew coming into today that it wasn’t going to be easy.”

0 of 239

Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin was 22 of 35 for 287 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown, all while being sacked five times. “They have two really good edge rushers, so we knew we’re gonna get the ball out of our hand quick.” Said Sayin, “There were times today where I held on to the football, and they were able to get after me and get some sacks.” Sophmore reciver and AP All-American Jeremiah Smith finished the game with seven passes for 157 yards, including a 14-yard Touchdown

“We put ourselves behind the eight ball. We worked really hard the last three weeks to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first raft. be ready to go.” Said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “I thought we had an excellent plan on that. The guys bought into it, but at the end of the day, we did not get it done, and that starts with me.”

The Hurricanes, winners of six of their last eight games, will look to carry that momentum into next week as they travel to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s season comes to an end, and the Buckeyes will open the 2026 season at home against Ball State.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News