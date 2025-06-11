WWII Hero Anna Mae Robertson of the Six Triple Eight Dies at 101

Anna Mae Robertson, a proud member of the groundbreaking Six Triple Eight battalion, has died at the age of 101. She was part of the only all-Black, all-female military unit deployed overseas during World War II, responsible for clearing a massive backlog of mail in record time. Honored in Milwaukee earlier this year, Robertson was celebrated by her community, local leaders, and national figures like Rep. Gwen Moore. Known for their motto, “no mail, low morale,” the Six Triple Eight completed their six-month task in just three months. Robertson’s legacy lives on as a symbol of service, resilience, and the untold stories of Black women in American history.