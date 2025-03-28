Would you kick out your Daughter-In law and grandchild for being messy or suck it up? Big Lip and Shelby ask if you would kick your in-laws and grandchild out of your house for messy and uncooperative or would you just deal with it?

In a recent video, Big Lip and Shelby tackled a tough question from one of our listeners who was wondering weather or not she should kick out her sons girlfriend and kids for being messy and neglectful or if she should just suck it up and deal with the discomfort. Big Lip argues that he can’t be uncomfortable in his own house and if she can’t pick up after herself then she can get out. Shelby on the other hand thinks if your that in love with your grandkid you need to “Suck it up Buttercup” because it’s not the kids fault the moms a mess and she’s not about to put her grandbaby out on the streets. See what some of our listeners had to say about the issue.