Would you allow your kid to determine who you should be dating? Here's what The Show audience says..

When you become a single parent, you’re usually eventually faced with a dilemma on whether or not to re-enter the dating pool. Sometimes you’re lonely. Sometimes you’re bored. However, sometimes you just happen to meet someone special. So what do you do when your kid doesn’t approve who you’re dating, or wants to determine who you can date?

One audience member writes:

“Hey Lip & Shelby,

I need some advice. I’ve been single for a long time, and I finally started dating a really good man. The problem is my 14-year-old son cannot stand him. My boyfriend doesn’t discipline my son, but since he’s been around, I’ve been putting my foot down a lot more. If I’m being honest, I used to let my son get away with stuff he shouldn’t have been getting away with. Now my son thinks I’ve changed because of my boyfriend and he probably knows he’s right. My mom says I should listen to my child, but I feel like I deserve happiness too.”

So our question is…

Do you stop dating someone just because your kid doesn’t like them? Yes. The kid should approve. 25% No. They don’t get to decide. 75%

Somebody tell these kids to mind their business. This here is for grown folks...

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘G’ wrote, “I don’t think it’s so much as that the kid should approve, but if the kid is totally against this person, then maybe that should be a red flag. But also, you if this person really is important to you, you should put in the effort to make it work and try to have your kid understand that your happiness is important too without coming at the expense of the child’s happiness.”

‘Sandra’ said, “I’m in that situation we been together for 22 years, things have happened where they both were wrong and needs to apologize to each other. It’s tough being in the middle and yes we deserve happiness, so I drew a line in the sand, I celebrate with my children on their occasions and I celebrate with him. We met in 2003, still together, I’m happy. As for them not getting along, they’re grown now get over it.”

Tune into “the show” every weekday at 3pm and join the discussion in the “Hot Chat” in the Hot 105 app.