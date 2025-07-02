U.S. Sprinter Gets Underwear Deals After Viral Wardrobe Malfunction on the Track

By Shelby Rushin

U.S. sprinter Chris Robinson unintentionally stole the spotlight when his private parts slipped out during a recent race. Despite the mishap, he still won—earning respect and viral fame. Now, brands like Shinesty and Krakatoa are offering him modeling gigs and gear tailored for high-performance (and high-risk) moments. Shinesty even offered him a spot promoting their “Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock” underwear, designed with extra space in mind. From viral moment to brand ambassador potential, Robinson may have turned a slip into a win—what are your thoughts?

