Spotify Disputes Snoop Dogg’s Claim of $45K for 1 Billion Streams, as He Moves Catalog to TUNE.fm

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Spotify has denied Snoop Dogg’s claim that he received only $45,000 after reaching 1 billion streams on the platform, asserting that such numbers typically generate millions for rights holders. A Spotify spokesperson expressed regret that the payments didn’t seem to reach Snoop, but praised him as a legend in the music industry. The statement comes after Snoop Dogg and TUNE.fm founder Andrew Antar revealed that the rapper is moving his music catalog to TUNE.fm, including his latest song, which isn’t available on Spotify. This shift to TUNE.fm could be a strategic move for Snoop, especially since he now owns Death Row Records. The situation raises ongoing questions about how streaming platforms handle artist payments and wheth
er they fairly compensate creators.

