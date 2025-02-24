Michael Jackson’s Estate Slams Auction House For Selling His Unreleased Music

Michael Jackson’s estate is not here for the shenanigans when it comes to an auction house trying to sell his unreleased music. Auction house, Gotta Have Rock and Roll, is planning to auction off cassette tapes featuring 12 never before heard Michael Jackson tracks that were recorded in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The starting bid is set at $85,000, with the expected sale price being between $150K and $200K.

While the numbers might sound good, MJ’s estate is calling the auction a “sad attempt by an auction site to mislead the public.” They are also claiming the tapes are just copies of the original master recordings, which are owned by the estate—this basically means the buyer won’t be able to reproduce or publicly play them. Now that’s not cool!