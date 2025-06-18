Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Trademark for Beauty Products Denied by USPTO

Megan Thee Stallion hit a legal snag in her attempt to trademark “Hot Girl Summer” for beauty products like makeup, perfume, and hair care. While she already owns the phrase in music and live entertainment, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied her beauty application due to conflicts with other “Hot Girl” trademarks. Despite coining and popularizing the term in 2019, Megan didn’t file early enough to secure full ownership across product categories. Experts note that she still has legal avenues, including negotiations or challenges, to fight for the trademark rights in the beauty space. Until then, her cosmetics expansion will be delayed as she works to protect her brand.