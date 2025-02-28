LeBron and Bronny James are denying any wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed over a 2022 car accident. The lawsuit, filed in late 2024, comes from two women, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, who claim the James family caused a crash on November 13, 2022, resulting in injuries and car damage. In legal documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the James family denies all allegations in the complaint. With the lawsuit still ongoing, it’s unclear how the case will play out. It’s a situation to keep an eye on as it develops. What are your thoughts?
LeBron and Bronny James Deny Wrongdoing in 2022 Car Accident Lawsuit
0