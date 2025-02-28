LeBron and Bronny James Deny Wrongdoing in 2022 Car Accident Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 128-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

LeBron and Bronny James are denying any wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed over a 2022 car accident. The lawsuit, filed in late 2024, comes from two women, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, who claim the James family caused a crash on November 13, 2022, resulting in injuries and car damage. In legal documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the James family denies all allegations in the complaint. With the lawsuit still ongoing, it’s unclear how the case will play out. It’s a situation to keep an eye on as it develops. What are your thoughts?







