Lamar Jackson Forfeits $1.5M in Workout Bonuses by Skipping OTAs in 2023 and 2024

SPORTS-RAVENS-QB-LAMAR-JACKSON-GOT-1-BZ That Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't suffered any injuries this season is maybe part serendipity, part having learned from past experiences after missing the final six games of each of the past two seasons. (Baltimore Sun/TNS)
By Shelby Rushin

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 2023 contract includes annual $750,000 bonuses from 2024 through 2027 for attending at least 80% of team workouts. However, Jackson chose not to participate in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) in both 2023 and 2024. As a result, he has already forfeited a total of $1.5 million in potential earnings. While these workouts are not mandatory, they’re often seen as valuable for team chemistry and preparation. Jackson’s decision reflects a growing trend among NFL veterans prioritizing rest or personal training over voluntary team sessions.

