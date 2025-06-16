Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 2023 contract includes annual $750,000 bonuses from 2024 through 2027 for attending at least 80% of team workouts. However, Jackson chose not to participate in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) in both 2023 and 2024. As a result, he has already forfeited a total of $1.5 million in potential earnings. While these workouts are not mandatory, they’re often seen as valuable for team chemistry and preparation. Jackson’s decision reflects a growing trend among NFL veterans prioritizing rest or personal training over voluntary team sessions.
Lamar Jackson Forfeits $1.5M in Workout Bonuses by Skipping OTAs in 2023 and 2024
