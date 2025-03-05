Gayle King Joins Historic All-Female Blue Origin Space Mission

2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet
2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Gayle King attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

CBS anchor Gayle King is set to join an all-female crew for Blue Origin’s upcoming space mission. Alongside stars like Katy Perry and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, King will take part in the 11th New Shepard flight this spring. While space travel wasn’t on her bucket list, King embraced the opportunity with encouragement from Oprah Winfrey. The mission will highlight the incredible achievements of women from diverse fields. This historic flight marks another milestone in the push for more inclusive space exploration.

