Former VP Kamala Harris set to receive Chairman’s Award at 56th annual NAACP Image Awards

So, it looks like former Vice President Kamala Harris will be getting her flowers sooner than later. She will be honored at the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards, which is taking place this Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Madam VP will be receiving the Chairman’s Award. She will receive this award due to her commitment to public service and how she has used her platforms for positive change.

Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National board of directors, says, “Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader - she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future,” He also stated that, “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.” I agree!!!

I can’t leave out my boy, Dave Chappelle, who will be honored with the President’s Award, and the Wayans family will be entered into the hall of fame. Congratulations to all! The 2025 NAACP Image Awards will air, Saturday Feb. 22nd at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. I’ll be tuned in for sure.