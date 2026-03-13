Do men or women move on faster after a breakup or divorce? Here's what The Show audience says...

It’s inevitable... After a breakup or divorce, one person will move on faster than the other, and that can leave most men or women feeling some type of way.

One audience member writes:

“Hey Lip & Shelby,

I need y’all to settle something. Me and my husband just separated two months ago and we already started the divorce process. I’m over here trying to heal, figure out my life, maybe even talk to a therapist… and this man is already in a whole new relationship like nothing ever happened. It’s only been two months! Is this normal?“

So our question is…

Who really moves on faster after a breakup: men or women? Men 50% Women 50%

The audience is split 50/50 on this one.

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘G’ wrote, “Men move on quick if they already had someone waiting in the cut. Seems like that’s what happened to this lady. However, when it’s a clean split, women move on quicker. They just have more options. Ain’t nobody lining up to ****** a recently divorced dude, but that ain’t true for recently divorced women.”

‘Latoya’ said, “Men move on faster because a woman will have her feeling involved in someone else before she moves on but the man who can’t be alone will attach to the first thing that gives him attention.”

‘Shelby’ added, “Exactly!!” and “Lol! Men definitely move on faster!”

Tune into “the show” every weekday at 3pm and join the discussion in the “Hot Chat” in the Hot 105 app.