Chris Brown is once again facing legal trouble, this time overseas. The singer was arrested in Manchester, England on Thursday in connection with a 2023 nightclub altercation in London. Authorities suspect Brown of grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle. Diaw claims Brown smashed a bottle over his head before punching and kicking him during the incident at Tape nightclub. Legal proceedings are underway, and Brown’s team has yet to issue a public response.
Chris Brown Arrested in UK Over 2023 Nightclub Bottle Attack Allegations
