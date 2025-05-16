Chris Brown Arrested in UK Over 2023 Nightclub Bottle Attack Allegations

FILE PHOTO: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown was arrested on May 15 for an alleged incident that happened two years ago. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Chris Brown is once again facing legal trouble, this time overseas. The singer was arrested in Manchester, England on Thursday in connection with a 2023 nightclub altercation in London. Authorities suspect Brown of grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle. Diaw claims Brown smashed a bottle over his head before punching and kicking him during the incident at Tape nightclub. Legal proceedings are underway, and Brown’s team has yet to issue a public response.