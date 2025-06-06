Brian McKnight Jr. Mourns Brother Niko in Heartfelt Tribute After Cancer Battle

By Shelby Rushin
Brian McKnight Jr. is mourning the loss of his younger brother Niko McKnight, who passed away after battling cancer. In a deeply emotional message, Brian Jr. remembered Niko as his “beautiful baby brother” and expressed his disbelief and heartbreak. He described their bond as irreplaceable, saying life now feels unbalanced without Niko. Brian Jr. called himself the “luckiest big brother in the universe” and found comfort in the belief that Niko is now pain-free. Their uncle, Claude McKnight, confirmed Niko’s passing and acknowledged the family’s long-standing tensions. Niko had previously spoken about his strained relationship with their father, Brian McKnight, highlighting unresolved pain from their past.

