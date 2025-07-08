Ziggy Marley says new book was inspired by father Bob Marley's energy + song 'Jamming'

Bob Marley's legacy continues through a book that was inspired by his energy. Pajammin' by his son Ziggy Marley is about a pajama party where screen time is limited and quality time with family is celebrated. It includes iconic lyrics from Bob's song "Jamming," giving parents the option to read or sing it to their kids.

"It's the only book I've done that was influenced by him," Ziggy tells People of the book. "The energy behind it is the same kind of energy my father had. So it's a first of its kind."

Now available where books are sold, Pajammin' is one of the ways Ziggy has honored his father, who would have been celebrating his 80th birthday in 2025. Ziggy says he and his family plan to commemorate Bob's milestone birthday with the rerelease of the doc Bob Marley: One Love.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.