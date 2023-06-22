Yung Bleu announces Love Scars Tour

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Yung Bleu is showing his Love Scars on a tour headed to a city near you.

The trek, announced Wednesday, June 21, will visit 17 cities across North America, starting with San Francisco on August 24. It will then make stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, Dallas and Toronto before closing out in Chicago on September 30.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, Bleu's tour will support his latest project Love Scars II, the sequel to 2020's Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. The album boasts appearances from Chris BrownTy Dolla $ign and Tink, and was followed up with an acoustic version.

Tickets for the Love Scars Tour go on sale Friday, June 23 via blackpromoterscollective.com.

