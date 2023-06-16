Young Thug posts QR code on socials; Gunna drops new album

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Young Thug has something on the way, according to mysterious post shared to his socials Friday, June 16. The post features a QR code that leads to a site with a live countdown in the middle of the screen. The clock appears to be counting down to 12 a.m. ET Thursday, June 22, when fans will seemingly get to see the big surprise.

"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS," Thugger captioned the post. The QR code has since been reshared by producers Metro BoominLondon on da TrackSouthside and Wheezy, leading some to believe Thugger is dropping new music.

Young Thug remains in jail on charges including conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. Prosecutors believe he's the head of the Young Slime Life gang, which they allege has committed murders, shootings and carjackings, among other things.

Gunna had also been arrested in the RICO case. He was released after entering an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge while maintaining his innocence.

Gunna's prison release sparked allegations he snitched against Young Thug, which are addressed on several songs on his new album. Gunna's featureless A Gift & A Curse is now available on DSPs.

