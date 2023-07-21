Young Thug denied bond in RICO case for fourth time

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Deena Zaru

Rapper Young Thug was denied bond for a fourth time on Friday, July 21, during a hearing in Atlanta as he awaits trial on gang-related charges stemming from a sweeping RICO indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.

The rapper's attorney, Brian Steel, argued during the hearing that his client is not a flight risk and noted Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, has been dealing with health issues since his arrest on May 9, 2022. The rapper was taken to the hospital during a court hearing in May 2023, according to ABC affiliate in Atlanta. Steel declined to comment on the rapper's condition when asked by ABC News.

After filing the fourth motion for bond on April 24, Steel told ABC News in a phone interview that his client does not pose a risk and should be released as he awaits trial.

"Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he's not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that's what bond is about," Steel said.

The Grammy-winning rapper was denied bond three times last year after he was arrested and charged with eight counts.

Young Thug was among 28 individuals named in the indictment who are allegedly associated with the Atlanta-based Young Slime Life — a gang that prosecutors allege Young Thug founded in 2012. YSL, which is also the acronym for Young Stoner Life, is the name of the rapper's label, an imprint of 300 Entertainment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

