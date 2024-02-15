"You Make Me Wanna" stream: Consumption of Usher's music increases following Super Bowl

Usher's discography has seen an increase in streams and sales following his performance at Super Bowl 58's halftime show, Billboard reports.

The publication cited initial reports from Luminate, which showed on-demand U.S. streams of his music went up 46% — from 24.6 million between February 9-10 to 35.9 million between February 11-12.

His music also saw a rise in downloads: It accrued 27,000 downloads on February 11-12, up from the 9,000 downloads on February 9-10, prior to the halftime show.

Getting into specifics, Usher's single "Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris saw the biggest rise in streams and sales, garnering 4.8 million official on-demand U.S. streams on February 11-12, a 105% rise from the 2.3 million streams accrued two days prior. It accrued 7,000 downloads on February 11-12, up 424% from February 9-10, when there were only 1,000 downloads.

"Love in This Club" featuring Jeezy followed, earning 2.4 million streams, 147% more than the previous two days. "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" with Pitbull came after, with 2.1 million streams accumulated on February 11-12, up from 1.2 million on February 9-10.

Additionally, the Alicia Keys-assisted "My Boo" jumped 158% from 1.2 million on February 9-10 to 3 million streams February 11-12, and "U Got It Bad" saw an increase in sales, jumping from 1,000 on February 9-10 to 3,000 after the Super Bowl.

In other Usher news, he's added dates to his Past Present Future Tour: a sixth show in Atlanta and a third in Houston; tickets for both shows go on sale Friday. He's also in the headlines for his interview with People, in which he discussed his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster, wanting to collaborate with Justin Timberlake and more.

