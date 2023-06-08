Ye threatens to remove Jay-Z from 'Donda' in leaked documentary footage

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Footage has leaked from the documentary Ye filmed while recording his 2021 album, Donda. The five-minute clip features glimpses of the process, which include the rapper visiting his childhood home, thinking about his late mom, Donda West, and meeting with the likes of Pusha TPlayboi CartiFivio Foreign and more. In one particular scene, he threatened to take Jay-Z and a few other artists off the album.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” he said on a phone call. “I’m taking Jay-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”

He then hung up the phone and asked, “How do you even describe these kind of conversations, bro?"

Jay's version on the Donda cut "Jail" was initially included on the album, but Ye eventually replaced Hov's verse with one from DaBaby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!