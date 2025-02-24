Wu-Tang Clan announces The Final Chamber tour with Run the Jewels

AEG Presents
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wu-Tang Clan has announced their last hurrah as a group, taking place in the form of a tour they've named Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. Kicking off June 6 in Baltimore, the trek will see the hip-hop legends perform hits, deep cuts and more in cities including LA, Seattle, Boston, Houston, Chicago and the final stop, Philadelphia. Fans can also expect performances from Run the Jewels, who will join Wu-Tang on the road.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years," RZA says in a statement. "On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with an online queue open to join 30 minutes ahead of the sale. More information, including VIP seating and the full schedule, is available on the official tour website.

Wu-Tang has also teamed with Amazon Music for the release of a new live EP, now available to purchase and stream solely on the streaming platform. Recorded live at Wu-Tang Clan's legendary NY State of Mind Tour in 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the EP is also pressed on 180g 12-inch vinyl, limited to 1,500 units.

iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tpNlOik4gwo?si=gnUGN2Z8AgvzScJz" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

