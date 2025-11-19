Wu-Tang Clan Monopoly game coming soon

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing some of their music moments to fans via a newly launched Monopoly game.
MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition will feature tokens representing the Wu-Tang symbol, a microphone and other items from the hip-hop group, as well as poster art from tour stops and "exclusive Community Chest and Chance Cards showcasing rare Wu-Tang moments and challenges inspired by their journey," according to a press release.
"Three decades later, The Wu-Tang Clan remains a household name, well-known by fans of all ages," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games, the board game and puzzle publisher that launched MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition. "We are thrilled to merge one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of all time with one of America's favorite tabletop games in this new edition of MONOPOLY®: The Wu-Tang Clan Edition, and we're so excited to see this title span generations and entertain the whole family."
The limited release of MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition on the group's website is already sold out; the game will soon be available at select retailers, but a release date has not yet been announced.
