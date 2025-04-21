With new podcast, Devale & Khadeen Ellis want to end battle of the sexes conversations

Devale and Khadeen Ellis have rebranded, transitioning from their Dead A** podcast to their newly launched Ellis Ever After. Though they initially started their podcast by joking about the marital differences between husband and wife via battle of the sexes conversations, their goal now is to disengage, gain better understanding of each other and emphasize the importance of unity.
"We started Dead A** podcast as a joke. It was just a man versus a woman, a wife versus a husband, you know, battle of sexes. And now we've seen that people have kind of taken that format and made it a way to just clickbait and gaslight the opposing sex," Devale tells ABC Audio. "We want to move away from that and say this is how we're moving forward collectively. So there is no more man versus woman. We're moving together."
The first episode of Ellis Ever After is now available.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.