Will Smith tees up DJ Jazzy Jeff Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop reunion set with vintage Fresh Prince necklace

Will Smith says he might need to pull one of his rap artifacts out of the vault in preparation for his upcoming performance at the Grammys Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop concert.

At the star-studded event — which will include previously announced performers Jeezy, Latto, Juvenile, MC Lyte and GloRilla — Smith, as The Fresh Prince, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, are set to reunite onstage for a special set celebrating the genre.

The rapper-turned-award-winning actor took to Instagram with a photo of a vintage 1988 diamond and gold necklace he sported throughout his hip-hop career during the late '80s and '90s.

"I might need to pull this out of the vault," Smith captioned his post Wednesday evening.

Earlier on November 1, the Recording Academy announced the rare meetup set to take place at some point during the concert's two-hour run on Sunday, December 10.

The tribute, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and a host of other leading media professionals, takes place at Inglewood's YouTube Theater, airing live on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+.

Tickets for the Grammys Salute to 50 Year of Hip-Hop are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

