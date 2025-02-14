Will Smith talks feelings after finding 'First Love' in latest single

Will Smith has given fans a Valentine's Day present that doubles as a preview of his upcoming album.

"First Love" — with Spanish pop singer India Martinez singing in Spanish and guitar played by Polish guitarist Marcin — sees Will flex his skills over a Latin beat produced by OmArr, LastNght and Kyle Townsend. "This song is the embodiment of that rush, that adrenaline you feel when you discover your 'First Love,'" Will says of the single on Instagram.

Will is set to debut the song live at the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show on Feb. 20, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Univision, UNIMÁS and ViX.

"First Love" will appear on his upcoming album, Based On A True Story, which also includes previously released singles "You Can Make It" featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, "Work of Art" with Russ, "TANTRUM" with Joyner Lucas and "Beautiful Scars" featuring Big Sean.

