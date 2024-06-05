Whoopi Goldberg brings 'Sister Act 2' cast together for film's 30th anniversary

ABC/LOU ROCCO

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The cast of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is reuniting, and it's all thanks to Whoopi Goldberg.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, she'll celebrate the film's 30th anniversary alongside fellow co-stars Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee RalphRyan Toby, Tanya Trotter, music supervisor Marc Shaiman and composer Mervyn Warren. They will come together for a performance of "Joyful, Joyful" and "Oh Happy Day."

Released in 1993, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit follows Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg) as she once again takes on the role of Sister Mary Clarence, this time teaching a music class at her alma mater in hopes of preventing the school from shutting down.

Airing Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, the reunion will also feature a few surprises, including one Whoopi didn't see coming, according to People. Star Lauryn Hill will not be in attendance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

