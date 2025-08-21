What Gen Z really wants at work (Hint: It’s not a ping-pong table)

Many companies are struggling with return-to-office mandates, but a new report from ezCater reveals a surprising advocate for in-person work: Gen Z. These youngest employees have high expectations for the office as a social hub, a finding that challenges the stereotype of a generation content to work entirely remotely.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 American workers, reveals a clear shift in employee expectations and that the most impactful workplace or office perks are those that build community. Here are the top insights every company should know to attract and retain talent.

The Loneliness Epidemic Hits Gen Z

While remote work offers flexibility, it has left younger workers feeling disconnected. As leadership teams look for new ways to improve employee engagement and find ideas to build employee morale, they’re learning that Gen Z is the most likely generation to feel the pains of isolation.

38% of Gen Z employees report feeling lonely at work, and their desire for connection is clear: 86% wish their company offered more events where they can socialize, 72% say it’s important to them to have friendships at work and 56% now expect their company to provide these opportunities. Their top wish-list items are social events like happy hours and team retreats.

This may be why only 15% of Gen Z prefer a fully remote work arrangement, with a strong majority (68%) preferring a hybrid arrangement. For this generation, building friendships at work is not just a social nicety; it's critical for professional success, as 85% of Gen Z employees say having work friends makes them feel more engaged. Engagement is a proven driver of key business outcomes, including higher productivity, greater innovation, and employee retention.

The Hottest Perk for Gen Z is Free Lunch

If you want to encourage on-site attendance and foster the connections Gen Z craves, the answer isn’t elaborate workplace or office amenities—it’s food. The report found that a well-structured employee meal benefit is the single most powerful incentive for bringing employees into the office. Gen Z is the most likely generation to say that work events centered around food help them feel more connected to their coworkers.

When asked to choose the single most compelling wellness perk to bring them on-site more often, more than a quarter (28%) of Gen Z chose food-related perks over other popular options. The data shows that shared meals directly translate to a better workday, with 86% of Gen Z workers stating that an employer-provided meal improves their workplace experience.

Gen Z Wants an Office That Feels More Like a Coffee Shop

Gen Z doesn't just want to be together; they want to be in spaces designed for meaningful interaction. The traditional office layout of isolated desks is a turn-off, and companies are instead looking for designs that facilitate community, such as having a central area for staff lunches.

The most popular option is a “mixed office” with open areas, private spaces, and communal lounges designed for interaction. Gen Z, in particular, wants more small group gathering spaces, lounges, and outdoor areas. In fact, 57% of Gen Z workers put outdoor space on their workplace wishlist, and one in five wish their office layout was better designed to enable collaboration.

“Break rooms, lunch spaces, and informal gathering areas are essential in fostering a sense of community,” says Miriam Groom, CEO of Mindful Career. “Companies that prioritize these human-centered designs will have a significant competitive advantage.”

As companies define the post-pandemic workplace, the message from their youngest employees is clear. The office of the future isn't just a place to work—it's a destination for collaboration, learning, and human connection.

For employers looking to attract and retain the next wave of talent, understanding this shift and fostering a social, amenity-rich environment is no longer just a benefit but a core business strategy.

Methodology

These are the results of an online survey conducted in partnership with Kickstand in March 2025. 1,000 full-time U.S. employees, of whom 18% were Gen Z, who work in an office setting or fully remotely, were surveyed to gain a deeper understanding of their sentiments regarding various aspects of their working environment.

This story was produced by ezCater and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.